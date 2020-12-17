Florida's Keyontae Johnson showing 'encouraging signs of progress'

Florida's Keyontae Johnson has been showing "encouraging signs of progress" after collapsing on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson is showing “truly encouraging signs of progress” five days after he collapsed on the court just minutes into a game.

The Gators issued an update on Johnson, as well as the team’s immediate plans, via their Twitter account.

No further details were offered about Johnson’s condition. Athletic director Scott Stricklin passed on thanks and gratitude from Johnson’s family for the all the love they’ve received over the past week.

All of Florida’s games through Christmas have been postponed. Their next scheduled game is on Dec. 30.

Cause of collapse still unclear

Johnson, 21, has been slowly progressing since he was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on Saturday. He was in critical but stable condition on Sunday, and by Tuesday he was upgraded to stable condition and was breathing on his own. His grandfather told USA Today that he had been placed in a medically induced coma on Monday, but neither Florida or Johnson’s parents confirmed that report.

The cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been released, and it’s not clear if it was due to COVID-19. The school had to pause activities and cancel three games in late November due to COVID-19, though details about positive tests were not released due to student privacy rules.

Coach Mike White told the Orlando Sentinel in October that the team had struggled with COVID-19 over the summer, and said the same thing to ESPN Radio WRUF in November, but did not offer any details either time.

