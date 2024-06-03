Florida's Jocelyn Erickson ready for 'fun' WCWS semifinal vs former OU softball teammates

Jocelyn Erickson had her moments as a freshman with OU softball last year.

The Phoenix native started in 32 games with the Sooners and played multiple positions, serving as more of a role player on a national championship team filled with some of the biggest stars in the sport.

Now at Florida, Erickson is filling a much bigger role for the Gators.

She’s developed into a star at her new school, and the catcher’s talent was on full display at the Women’s College World Series on Sunday.

Erickson went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs as she led fourth-seeded Florida to a 6-4 victory against 14th-seeded Alabama in a weather-delayed elimination game Sunday at Devon Park.

With the win, the Gators advanced to a semifinal matchup against second-seeded OU that is set for 11 a.m. Monday. Florida will have to beat OU twice to advance to the championship, with an if-necessary semifinal game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Florida's Jocelyn Erickson (8) celebrates a home run in the sixth inning of the Women's College World Series game between the Alabama and Florida at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Sunday, June, 2, 2024.

Erickson, the SEC Player of the Year, isn’t overthinking the upcoming matchup.

“As a team, I think we're just doing the same thing that we've always done, playing the same game we've played our whole entire lives,” Erickson said. “I think it's going to be fun seeing some old friends.

“It's going to be definitely a competitive semifinals, so we're getting after it.”

Erickson was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association first team All-American this season.

Before her three-run homer against Alabama in the sixth inning that gave the Gators a 6-2 lead, she hit a single that drove in a run for her 81st RBI of the year, breaking Florida’s single-season school record.

“I mean, gosh, 84 RBIs, that's a ton,” Florida coach Tim Walton said. “That's a lot of RBIs. Everything is a combination of things when you work in the preseason, just what you can do.

“One of the things you always consider, all the way through our preseason stuff, forget about August, in preseason we didn't have her catch any doubleheaders, trying to preserve her for this. Down the road she's caught pretty much every game from Sundays on. She's done a really good job.”

Walton is a former OU baseball player and was on the Sooners’ 1994 national championship team.

“Yeah, I didn't even know who we were playing tomorrow, to be honest with you,” Walton said. “I told my team that same thing. We got one game to focus on, our opponent. I couldn't tell you even the time. Everything was poured into this game.

“I know they've had an outstanding season. I got to catch them a couple times. I'm not the scouting report guru. Obviously they're very mature, very old team, very professional team. They've done a lot of really good things for the game of softball, just the way they've amplified everything about the sport, the professionalism.”

Walton respects OU softball.

He’s looking forward to going against the program, which has won three straight national championships.

“Coach (Patty) Gasso obviously has been just phenomenal for not only the softball, Division I softball, but also for the state ... a lot of Sooners fans in this state obviously,” Walton said. “They love winners. They come out and support her and her program.

“It will be good. I'm excited for the matchup. You come to the Women's College World Series, you get an opportunity to play Oklahoma, you're doing something right.”

