Florida's Jamari Lyons ejected after spitting at Florida State's Keiondre Jones

Tensions continued to run high during college football's Rivalry Week as Florida football defensive lineman Jamari Lyons was ejected for spitting during the Gators' Week 13 matchup vs. No. 5 Florida State.

Lyons was disqualified from the game with a little more than three minutes remaining in the first half with the Gators up 12-0 against a Florida State team that has eyes on the College Football Playoff.

The Melbourne, Florida native started jawing with offensive lineman Keiondre Jones after a 16-yard first-down run by Trey Benson; the drive eventually resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run for Benson. On the replay of the scuffle, a spray of spit can be seen coming out of Lyons' helmet toward Jones.

pic.twitter.com/pZqdvRy1Pw — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 26, 2023

Lyons' stint in the matchup against FSU marked his 11th appearance for the Gators this season. He notched 20 tackles through the first 10 games, including 10 solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. This season marks Lyons' first full season after redshirting while he rehabilitated a torn ligament from his senior year of high school.

The Gators could feel the loss of Lyons in the second half, as they have managed to get to Seminoles backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker for just one sack. The Gators carried a 12-7 lead into the half searching for an upset win.

