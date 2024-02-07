Florida's finest: A look at some of the state's top players in the transfer potral

The transfer portal is in full swing.

Just when it seemed like things were slowing down, Alabama's legendary coach Nick Saban announced he was retiring — setting off another spin on the coaching carousel and another round of player movement. Then there's quarterback Cam Ward, who announced he was putting his NFL dreams on hold for another year and transferring to Miami.

Florida State has been one of the biggest winners in the transfer portal this year. The Seminole brought in a combination of experienced veterans who should be immediate starters (quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Rodyell Williams and defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye) as well as bringing talented players with multiple years of eligibility back to Florida (edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr., cornerback Earl Little II and wide receiver Jalen Brown).

Jones, Little and Brown all were high school standouts in Florida.

Here's a look at 20 of the top players from Florida high schools who have entered the portal this cycle.

WR Ja’Corey Brooks

Louisville from Alabama

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) blocks a punt in the end zone by Mississippi Rebels punter Fraser Masin (12) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks (IMG Academy) caught 54 total passes for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022, but caught just three passes for 30 yards in 2023.

DL Kendy Charles

Leaving Liberty

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is sacked by Liberty defensive tackle Kendy Charles (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Charles (Orange Park) racked up 77 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 30 games at Liberty.

WR Raymond Cottrell

Kentucky from Texas A&M

Cottrell (Milton) played three games for the Aggies this fall and entered the transfer portal after Jimbo Fisher was fired in November.

LB Kendre’ Gant

Houston from Louisiana

Louisiana linebacker Kendre' Gant (6) lines up for a play during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Gant (Port St. Joe) had a standout year in 2023, earning honorable mention on the All-Sun Belt Conference team with 64 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

EDGE Jahfari Harvey

SMU from Miami

Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jahfari Harvey (12) celebrates his fumble recovery with linebacker K.J. Cloyd (23) in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

Harvey (Vero Beach) started 18 games during his five years at Miami, recording 99 tackles, 10.5 sacks and one defensive touchdown.

CB Kenan Johnson

Utah from Georgia Tech

Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Kenan Johnson (10) breaks up a pass intended for Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jimmy Calloway (7) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson (Lake Minneola) had 29 tackles, an interception, broke up three passes, forced two fumbles and recovered one for the Yellow Jackets in the fall.

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.

Florida State from Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (7) battles with Florida Gators offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. (76) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) for the loose ball during the first half at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Jones (American Heritage) is transferring to the school where his father, Marvin, was a two-time All-American. Jones Jr. had two sacks in 25 games with the Bulldogs.

CB Earl Little II

Florida State from Alabama

Alabama defensive back Earl Little II (20) celebrates with defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) after a win over Texas A&M in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Little (Plantation-American Heritage) recorded two tackles in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury in 2023,

QB Jordan McCloud

Leaving James Madison

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud (2) passes off the ball to running back Ty Son Lawton (7) to run a play during the second half at Scott Stadium.

McCloud (Plant) is back in the transfer portal after completing 281 of 412 passes for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushing for 276 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season at James Madison.

TE Chamon Metayer

Colorado from Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Chamon Metayer (7) catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. The West Virginia Mountaineers won, 42-21.

Metayer (North Miami) had a breakout season in 2023, catching 23 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns for the Bearcats.

WR Kris Mitchell

Notre Dame from FIU

FIU wide receiver Kris Mitchell (10) catches a touchdown against UConn.

Mitchell (Mandarin) had a record-setting season at FIU in 2023, catching 64 passes for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns.

RB Myles Montgomery

UCF from Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Myles Montgomery (26) drives the ball down the field as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. (6) attempts to immobilize his lower half during the NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Kansas won 49-16.

Montgomery (Neptune Beach) rushed for 548 yards and four touchdowns in 20 career games with the Bearcats.

CB Dezz Ricks

Texas A&M from Alabama

Alabama defensive back Dezz Ricks (29) catches the ball during practice at Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023.

Ricks (IMG Academy) opted to leave Alabama in January after Nick Saban announced his retirement. He did not play as a true freshman.

RB Raheim Sanders

South Carolina from Arkansas

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders, right, runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Sanders (Rockledge) rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 before battling injuries last fall.

TE Jaleel Skinner

Louisville from Miami

Skinner (IMG Academy) caught 10 passes in two years with the Hurricanes.

WR CJ Smith

Purdue from Georgia

Smith (Mt. Dora) played two seasons at Georgia, catching six passes in nine games in 2023.

LB Xavian Sorey

Arkansas from Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) tackles Florida Gators running back Treyaun Webb (20) during the second half at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Sorey (IMG Academy) appeared in 27 games for Georgia, recording 22 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

TE Michael Trigg

Baylor from Ole Miss

Trigg (Carrollwood Day) had 21 catches, 221 yards and four scores in two years at Ole Miss.

WR Mario Williams

Tulane from USC

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Mario Williams (4) runs past Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Timarcus Davis (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Williams (Plant) spent two years at USC after earning freshman All-American honors in his lone season at Oklahoma in 2021. Williams caught 69 passes for 936 yards and seven touchdowns with the Trojans.

WR Raphael Williams

Pitt from San Diego State

Williams (Dillard) caught 120 passes for 1,617 yards and 20 touchdowns at Western Carolina in 2021 and 2022, but did not appear in a game at SDSU last fall.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida's finest: A look at the top players in the transfer portal