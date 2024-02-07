Florida's finest: A look at some of the state's top players in the transfer potral
The transfer portal is in full swing.
Just when it seemed like things were slowing down, Alabama's legendary coach Nick Saban announced he was retiring — setting off another spin on the coaching carousel and another round of player movement. Then there's quarterback Cam Ward, who announced he was putting his NFL dreams on hold for another year and transferring to Miami.
Florida State has been one of the biggest winners in the transfer portal this year. The Seminole brought in a combination of experienced veterans who should be immediate starters (quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Rodyell Williams and defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye) as well as bringing talented players with multiple years of eligibility back to Florida (edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr., cornerback Earl Little II and wide receiver Jalen Brown).
Jones, Little and Brown all were high school standouts in Florida.
Here's a look at 20 of the top players from Florida high schools who have entered the portal this cycle.
WR Ja’Corey Brooks
Louisville from Alabama
Brooks (IMG Academy) caught 54 total passes for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022, but caught just three passes for 30 yards in 2023.
DL Kendy Charles
Leaving Liberty
Charles (Orange Park) racked up 77 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 30 games at Liberty.
WR Raymond Cottrell
Kentucky from Texas A&M
Cottrell (Milton) played three games for the Aggies this fall and entered the transfer portal after Jimbo Fisher was fired in November.
LB Kendre’ Gant
Houston from Louisiana
Gant (Port St. Joe) had a standout year in 2023, earning honorable mention on the All-Sun Belt Conference team with 64 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
EDGE Jahfari Harvey
SMU from Miami
Harvey (Vero Beach) started 18 games during his five years at Miami, recording 99 tackles, 10.5 sacks and one defensive touchdown.
CB Kenan Johnson
Utah from Georgia Tech
Johnson (Lake Minneola) had 29 tackles, an interception, broke up three passes, forced two fumbles and recovered one for the Yellow Jackets in the fall.
EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.
Florida State from Georgia
Jones (American Heritage) is transferring to the school where his father, Marvin, was a two-time All-American. Jones Jr. had two sacks in 25 games with the Bulldogs.
CB Earl Little II
Florida State from Alabama
Little (Plantation-American Heritage) recorded two tackles in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury in 2023,
QB Jordan McCloud
Leaving James Madison
McCloud (Plant) is back in the transfer portal after completing 281 of 412 passes for 3,657 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushing for 276 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season at James Madison.
TE Chamon Metayer
Colorado from Cincinnati
Metayer (North Miami) had a breakout season in 2023, catching 23 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns for the Bearcats.
WR Kris Mitchell
Notre Dame from FIU
Mitchell (Mandarin) had a record-setting season at FIU in 2023, catching 64 passes for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns.
RB Myles Montgomery
UCF from Cincinnati
Montgomery (Neptune Beach) rushed for 548 yards and four touchdowns in 20 career games with the Bearcats.
CB Dezz Ricks
Texas A&M from Alabama
Ricks (IMG Academy) opted to leave Alabama in January after Nick Saban announced his retirement. He did not play as a true freshman.
RB Raheim Sanders
South Carolina from Arkansas
Sanders (Rockledge) rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022 before battling injuries last fall.
TE Jaleel Skinner
Louisville from Miami
Skinner (IMG Academy) caught 10 passes in two years with the Hurricanes.
WR CJ Smith
Purdue from Georgia
Smith (Mt. Dora) played two seasons at Georgia, catching six passes in nine games in 2023.
LB Xavian Sorey
Arkansas from Georgia
Sorey (IMG Academy) appeared in 27 games for Georgia, recording 22 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
TE Michael Trigg
Baylor from Ole Miss
Trigg (Carrollwood Day) had 21 catches, 221 yards and four scores in two years at Ole Miss.
WR Mario Williams
Tulane from USC
Williams (Plant) spent two years at USC after earning freshman All-American honors in his lone season at Oklahoma in 2021. Williams caught 69 passes for 936 yards and seven touchdowns with the Trojans.
WR Raphael Williams
Pitt from San Diego State
Williams (Dillard) caught 120 passes for 1,617 yards and 20 touchdowns at Western Carolina in 2021 and 2022, but did not appear in a game at SDSU last fall.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida's finest: A look at the top players in the transfer portal