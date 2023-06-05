Florida's biggest football recruit commitments from the first June weekend

As expected, the first weekend of official visits wrapped up with a flurry of commitments.

Three players on the USA Today Florida Network top 100 announced their decisions over the weekend. In addition, three Miami Norland linemen are headed to Rutgers and Wisconsin landed another standout defensive back from Florida.

Here’s a breakdown of the weekend’s commitments.

Top 100 commitments

Sean Sevillano Jr. (Clearwater Academy International DL)

Clearwater Academy International defensive lineman Sean Sevillano Jr. during practice Tuesday at McMullen Park in Largo.

Commitment: Notre Dame

Sevillano (No. 42 top 100) picked the Irish over Ohio State, Auburn and Miami on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 315-pounder has a quick first step and has no trouble wreaking havoc in the backfield. He finished last season with 19 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Jarvis Boatwright (Clearwater S)

Commitment: USC

Lincoln Riley lands his first commitment from Florida since he arrived at USC before the 2022 season in the talented Boatwright (No. 78 top 100). Boatwright, who is coming back from a torn ACL suffered last season, is 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, is a strong tackler and covers a lot of ground in the secondary.

Deryc Plazz (Andrew Jackson OL)

Andrew Jackson's lineman Deryc Plazz (72) during football practice Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at Andrew Jackson High School Stadium in Jacksonville.

Commitment: Penn State

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Plazz has the height to play tackle but also has the athleticism and standout blocking ability in the run game to play guard. Plazz had dozens of offers and picked Penn State over Duke, Florida State, Miami and N.C. State. Plazz joins Mandarin cornerbacks Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter in Penn State’s 2024 class.

Power 5/In-state commitments

Vernon Woodward (Winter Park CB)

Commitment: Wisconsin

Woodward is a long corner at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds. He picked up nine Power 5 offers during April and May and committed to the Badgers on Sunday. He had 57 tackles, three forced fumbles and broke up two passes at Orange City-University last fall.

Joseph Ionata (Calvary Christian OL)

Commitment: Alabama

Ionata saw his recruitment take off in December and January. The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder was offered by Alabama on Thursday and committed to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Ionata has started at left tackle for Calvary Christian the past two seasons but projects as an interior lineman at the next level.

Tyclean Luman/Tycoolhill Luman (Miami Norland EDGE)

Commitment: Rutgers

It’s fairly common for twins to be a package deal at the next level, and that was the case for the Luman brothers. Both measure at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds and were highly productive edge rushers at Miami Jackson in 2022 when they combined for 25 sacks and 55 tackles for loss.

Allen Bryant (St. Thomas Aquinas DB)

Commitment: Pittsburgh

The Panthers have recruited Florida well under Pat Narduzzi and added Bryant, their second Florida commit in the 2024 class, on Saturday. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, Bryant is a long defensive back who can play cornerback or safety. He had 44 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups at Fort Lauderdale-Calvary Christian last season.

Raynor Andrews (Miami Norland OT)

Commitment: Rutgers

Greg Schiano has had a lot of success in Florida and it continued Saturday when Andrews, a high-upside recruit, announced his commitment to Rutgers. The Bahamian-born 6-foot-6 tackle has played just one year of football but has the frame, athleticism and work ethic that colleges covet.

Joshua Raymond (Lake Mary OL)

Commitment: Vanderbilt

Raymond’s recruitment didn’t pick up until March, but he had a handful of Power 5 offers. He committed during his official visit in Nashville over the weekend. Lake Mary coaches believe the 6-foot-4½, 265-pound Raymond can play tackle — he started at left tackle for the Rams’ regional finalist team last fall — or guard in college.

Joshua Porter (Fort Meade WR)

First of all I want to give All glory to God for being in this position🙏🏼I wanna thank my family for always believing in me even when no one else did. After long talks with my family and coaches, I am blessed to say I am 1000% committed to the University of South Florida🤘🏼💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/Oon3CcWEeq — Joshua Porter (@PorterJoshuaWR2) June 4, 2023

Commitment: USF

The 6-foot, 175-pound Porter became the sixth in-state player to commit to the Bulls in this class. Porter has been his team’s go-to receiver the past two seasons, combining to catch 73 passes for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Xakery Wiedner (Pace ATH)

Commitment: Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers have done an great job of grabbing players from Florida the past few years, so it’s no surprise that their two 2024 commits — Bolles QB DJ Moore and Wiedner — both are Sunshine State products. Wiedner is a true jack-of-all trades. He had 492 receiving yards, 454 rushing yards, 12 offensive touchdowns, 55 tackles and three interceptions last year.

