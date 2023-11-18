Florida zooms to huge lead and coasts to win over FSU

Florida men's basketball jumped to a huge early lead and smothered FSU 89-68 in the first half of this year's so-called Sunshine State rivalry.

If the second half of next weekend's football game between these two schools is anything like what happened Friday night at the O’Connell Center, Billy Napier might be elected mayor of Gainesville.

The Gators (3-1) went on a 19-1 run to take a 27-5 lead in the first nine minutes. They extended the lead to 52-22 at halftime and coasted in from there.

Walter Clayton Jr. led UF with 19 points, while Zyon Pullin had 15 points and five rebounds in his Florida debut. The Seminoles (4-1) were led by Cameron Corhen’s 18 points and 10 rebounds. That was hardly enough on a night in which Florida hit 30 of 58 shots and outrebounded FSU 48-33.

Here are three takeaways from Florida’s win:

Zyon Pullin is going to bolster Florida’s backcourt

Friday night was the debut of guard Zyon Pullin, who’d served a three-game NCAA suspension for playing in a sanctioned NBA Draft event in April. The transfer from UC-Riverside had 15 points in 28 minutes. Pullin was pretty much as advertised – a player who can penetrate, break down a defense and defend quicker guards.

He was an All-Big West Conference player last year, averaging 18.3 points and 4.3 assists. He’s more of a pure point guard than Walter Clayton Jr. and will allow Clayton to play off the ball more.

Pullin is also only the second player in Florida history to have a first name that begins in the letter Z. The other was Zach Hodskins, a one-armed guard who played from 2015-16.

The Gators probably aren’t going the lead the league in free-throw shooting

Clutch free-throw shooting wasn’t necessary against the Seminoles, but it will be in many games. If the first four games of the season are any indication, that could be problem. Florida came into the game hitting just 61.3% of its shots from the charity stripe. The Gators made their first six but finished the night making only 22 of 36.

Florida’s freshman big men are earning their minutes

When center Micah Handgloten or forward Tyrese Samuels go the bench, Todd Golden hasn’t had to hold his breath and just hope the first-year subs don’t muck things up. Freshman Alex Condon was the surprise of preseason camp and came in averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds.

He was joined Friday by 6-foot-9 Thomas Haugh, who had team-high 10 rebounds in 26 minutes. Both freshmen also had four fouls midway through the second half. They need to work on that, but Condon and Haugh give UF more front-court depth than it’s had in years.

