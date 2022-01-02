Florida DE Zachary Carter invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Zachary Carter’s decision to come back to Florida for his senior year is sure to pay dividends. He had the most productive year of his career, finishing with 31 tackles (11.5 for loss) and 7.5 sacks. That effort has likely boosted his draft stock quite a bit, and he has the ability to do so even more as he’s been invited to attend the NFL Scouting Combine.

Only a limited number of prospects are allowed to attend the combine. Last year, it was 323 in total. Carter announced his invitation to the event in Indianapolis, which begins on April 28, via his Twitter account on Saturday.

First blessing of 2022🙏🏾 See yall in Indy‼️‼️ #BusinessTrip pic.twitter.com/fRPeC7Vr7H — Zachary L Carter (@Zachattacks_) January 1, 2022

Florida’s defense struggled as a whole in 2021, and it resulted in the dismissal of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham two weeks before head coach Dan Mullen was ultimately fired. Still, Carter was one of the few positives for the unit, and he was one of the vocal leaders in the front seven.

Carter opted out of UF’s Gasparilla Bowl loss to prepare for the pre-draft process, and he will have the opportunity to show what he’s capable of to a number of scouts at the next level in a few months.

