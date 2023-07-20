This Florida WR will return punts for the Gators in 2023

Some will argue that it’s too dangerous to use a team’s top receiver as the primary punt returner, but Florida is going with Ricky Pearsall for the job in 2023.

Pearsall made the announcement on Wednesday during the SEC media days, according to Swamp247. Injuries prevented him from taking on the role a year ago, but the departure of Xavier Henderson opened things up for Pearsall to take over. He says it’s the thing he’s most excited about this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a little nerve-wracking but I’m going to be the guy to do it,” Pearsall said. “Early on (in his time at Florida), we were planning to have me as the punt returner but it didn’t work out because of the circumstances.”

Although returning punts will be something new for Pearsall, it’s not the only way he’s stepping outside of his comfort zone in 2023. Pearsall spent the spring practicing as an outside wide receiver. He was the slot guy for Florida throughout all of 2022, but the roster has changed and he could see more time out wide.

“I think I’m going to make a huge impact,” he said. “Anywhere I can help my team out. I trust Coach Napier to put me in the right spots. When those opportunities come, execute.”

More Football!

Billy Napier still deciding who will start at QB for Florida

Florida DL Princely Umanmielen to wear No. 1 jersey

Two former Gators among CBS Sports' NFL breakout players this season

College 12-Pack: Tennessee's punishment, 2024 SEC media days and more

Billy Napier a 'loser' at 2023 SEC media days on Wednesday

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire