Florida working to get former Drexel forward on campus for official visit

Florida basketball continues to comb through the NCAA transfer portal in search of replacement pieces for this season’s departures, and so far, Todd Golden and his staff already have a few good targets in their sights.

Former Drexel Dragons senior forward Amari Williams is among those under consideration for the Gators’ open roster spots. The 6-foot-10-inch, 265-pound front-court player is a two-time Coastal Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year award recipient.

Originally from Nottingham, England, he is planning an official visit date with the Orange and Blue in the near future, according to Swamp247. Before then, Williams also plans on stopping in to see the Creighton Bluejays, Indiana Hoosiers and St. John’s Red Storm.

He has also declared for the NBA draft in addition to entering the transfer portal. He has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Stats

Williams ranked 18th nationally in total usage, leading the Dragons in ball-handling during the 2023-24 campaign. He shot 52.1% from inside the arc while ranking among the nation’s top rebounders last year with a 12.7% offensive rebounding percentage and 26.2% defensive rebounding mark.

He also ranked 39th in the country in block percentage — an area Florida needs to fill with the departure of Tyrese Samuel and Micah Handlogten’s severe leg fracture.

Transfer portal rankings

Williams is a four-star transfer portal recruit according to 247Sports, ranking No. 35 in the nation overall and No. 9 at the center position.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire