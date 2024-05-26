Florida women’s track and field adds 3 more athletes to championship roster

The Florida women’s track and field team will send eight student-athletes to compete in the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month after a strong showing on the final day of the East Preliminaries.

Six athletes secured seven spots during the final day of women’s preliminary action: Flomena Asekol (1500m, 5000m), Claire Bryant (high jump), Grace Stark (100m H), Elise Thorner (3000m S), Parker Valby (5000m) and Alida van Daalen (discus).

Anthaya Charlton (long jump), Gracelyn Leiseth (shot put), Bryant (long jump), van Daalen (shot put) and Valby (10,000m) already secured spots, with place finishes of twelfth or higher in each of their earlier events.

The 2024 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships will take place at the University of Oregon on Hayward Field from June 5 to 8.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire