Florida women’s tennis concludes 2024 season ranked No. 14 by ITA

The Florida women’s tennis program is ranked No. 14 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s final ranking of the 2024 season, which was released on Wednesday.

The Gators were a top-15 team for nine consecutive weeks this spring and crested at a season-high No. 8 ranking from Jan. 24 to Feb. 13. It was a tough schedule for the Orange and Blue, but the Lady Gators persevered to still finish among the best in the nation.

The team’s season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after falling to the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes, 4-3. The Gators dominated the Stetson Hatters in the opening round with a 4-0 victory at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

Prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament, Florida advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament and faced then-ranked No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies, falling 4-2 to the school that won the national championship on May 19.

Florida’s final conference record for the 2024 season stands at 11-2, with its only losses coming from the SEC Champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the national title-winning Aggies.

The year-end rankings for the singles and doubles categories will be released on May 29.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire