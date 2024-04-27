Florida wing hits transfer portal after NCAA grants extra year of eligibility

The NCAA has granted Florida wing Julian Rishwain a sixth year of college eligibility, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, and he’ll enter the transfer portal after spending a year in Gainesville.

Rishwain played eight games for the Gators as a graduate student. He finished the year with 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting, 14 rebounds and six assists. All but one of his attempts were from three-point range. He made one of two free throws at the line.

A long history with Florida head coach Todd Golden brought Rishwain to Gainesville, but he’ll look to get some more playing time in his final year of eligibility. Rishwain was a major contributor at San Francisco under Golden but saw his minutes wane after he left. He also put up big numbers at Boston College as a freshman in 2019.

Rishwain is the third Gator to hit the transfer portal this cycle, following guard Riley Kugel and forward Aleks Szymczyk. Kugel has already committed to Kansas.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire