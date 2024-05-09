Florida wide receiver 2025 target doesn’t have Notre Dame in his top group

When Florida 2025 wide receiver Jayvan Boggs decommitted to Ohio State, many expected Notre Dame to be one of his main recruiters going forward.

While that did happen, what transpired following has been extremely interesting. Boggs, who stands 6-feet and weighing 188-pounds told the USA Today State of Florida Recruiting H.Q. podcast that four schools are currently at the top of his list: UCF, Texas, Missouri, and Georgia.

The omission of the Irish is very interesting, considering that Boggs made a spring visit and all seemed to go very well for both parties. He has set up official visits for each of the schools in the top group, but there is still time for Notre Dame to make up the ground.

Cocoa WR Jayvan Boggs says 4 schools starting to pull away from the packhttps://t.co/TxS3hmvgWT — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) May 8, 2024

For the Irish to really be considered a contender for the nations No. 191 overall prospect and 23rd wide receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, they need to set up an official visit.

There is still time, but if Boggs makes his decision following his current lined up officials, the Irish are most likely going to have to look elsewhere for another receiver.

