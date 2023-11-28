Florida will welcome highly touted recruits for one last weekend

The Florida Gators football season came to its unfortunate conclusion on Saturday night, after the Orange and Blue fell to arch-rival Florida State Seminoles, 24-15.

The Gators won’t be competing in a bowl game this year, so now the program’s attention will turn to the recruiting trail. Step one of the process has already started and the weekend of Dec. 8 will be monumental for recruiting the class of 2024.

The weekend will be the final time that UF is allowed to schedule official visits and put in their final word before national signing day.

Florida is expecting a lot of highly-touted recruits to pay a visit, from the uncommitted and committed, here’s a few highlights of the prospects who plan to visit the UF facilities.

Uncommitted four-star athlete from Tampa, Florida, Gregory Smith will be the Gators’ greatest hope for signing someone who falls in the uncommitted category. Smith is the No. 47 safety in the nation and is No. 284 on the national rating system, according to On3 Sports.

Two commits to other SEC schools are also confirmed to be visiting Florida, four-star cornerback Jameer Grimsley and four-star running back Jadan Baugh.

Grimsley is the No. 19 ranked cornerback in the nation and No. 231 among all recruits in the Class of 2024, but he’s verbally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, Jadan Baugh is the No. 28 running back and the No. 352 prospect nationally.

The only Florida commit who’s confirmed to be visiting is three-star German recruit Noel Portnjagin, the No. 78 offensive lineman and the No. 2 recruit from Germany.

The Florida Gators currently hold the No. 5 spot for recruiting the Class of 2024, falling two spots after a handful of their commits flipped elsewhere.

