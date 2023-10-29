Florida week begins for Hogs as Gators on edge of US LBM Coaches Poll

With only a third of the 2023 college football season remaining, dozens of teams find themselves at a crossroads.

Arkansas and Florida are among them.

The two will square off Saturday in Gainesville with the Razorbacks in the midst of a disappointing campaign that has seen offensive coordinator Dan Enos fired. Former Ohio State quarterback and Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton switched to quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator a week ago.

Florida is a more upbeat 5-3, but finishes the season with three ranked opponents, meaning if the Gators don’t beat Arkansas on Saturday, a bowl-less season becomes a strong possibility.

But they’re also a Gators team that finds itself on the cusp of the US LBM Coaches Poll. Florida still picked up three points worth of votes Sunday after losing to No. 1 Georgia.

The Bulldogs, of course, remained top-ranked. Alabama (eight) and Ole Miss (10th) were also in the Top 10. LSU was 13th, Missouri 14th and Tennessee 16th to give the SEC six ranked teams. Kentucky joined Florida, too, in picking up votes.

Complete Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1

