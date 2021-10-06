Florida vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Florida vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Florida (3-2), Vanderbilt (2-3)

Florida vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Is Florida on letdown alert?

Losing to Alabama was one thing – it was a tight game that went down to the wire – but losing to Kentucky? Florida doesn’t do that, and it might come into this game a bit down with the SEC title hopes on life support.

Vanderbilt is hurting itself with struggles completing the forward pass, too many turnovers, and way too many missed opportunities. If it can avoid making massive mistakes, and if the run defense can do enough to hold up on the line for long stretches, it might be able to hang around until late.

However …

Why Florida Will Win

Vanderbilt can’t stop the run.

Florida might not be too up for this after the struggles of last week against Kentucky, but it won’t get too funky.

Vanderbilt really, really doesn’t have a downfield passing game to count on, and the running game isn’t working, either. The biggest problem, though, is a run defense that’s allowing over 200 yards per game and 6.5 yards per carry.

The Gators are 3-0 when running for more than 245 yards, and 0-2 when running for under that …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida will run for over 245 yards.

No one has hit that mark this year against the Vandy D, but the Gators are going to pound and pound some more, and they’ll hit a few downfield plays after softening things up through the first quarter.

The Commodores are going to score a few late points, but the game will be long over before halftime.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Florida 45, Vanderbilt 10

Line: Vanderbilt -38.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

