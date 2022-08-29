Florida vs. Utah: Tipico’s Monday betting odds for season-opener

The college football season is nearly nigh as Florida football gets set to embark on its first season under new head coach Billy Napier against the Utah Utes. The program looks to turn the page from the Dan Mullen era and get off to a strong start against a difficult non-conference opponent.

The Gators host the projected top-25 visitors while sitting far outside of the top-25 rankings to start the season. Despite the Utes’ superior status in the polls coming into the game, the Gators are expected to give the visitors some trouble in what will be a humid night in the Swamp. However, the bookmakers are a bit bearish on the Orange and Blue to start the week.

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

The Tipico Sportsbook favors the Utes by 2.5-points over the Gators to start the week. Here are the full odds as of 12:15 p.m. EDT Monday.

Team Spread Money Line Total Points Utah -2.5

-117 O 51.5

-103 -150 Florida +2.5

-103 U 51.5

-117 +122

Prediction: Florida, 27-23

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on September 3 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, livestreamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators IMG Sports Network.

