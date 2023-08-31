Florida vs. Utah live score, updates, highlights from Week 1 college football game

Florida's long-awaited 2023 college football opener is here. The Gators will take on No. 14, defending Pac-12 champion Utah in the unfriendly confines of Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The Gators scored a 29-26 victory over the Utes in last season's opener, lending to a possible revenge factor for Kyle Whittingham and Co. in 2023. If Billy Napier and Florida are to complete the series sweep over Utah, then they'll need to be ready to take on a traditionally staunch Utes defense.

That starts first and foremost with Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz, whose first start with the Gators will be nothing short of a trial by fire. If Mertz (57.3 completion percentage, 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 2022) can turn in an efficient performance, the Gators could earn one a big Week 1 upset as part of the SEC's opening slate.

Follow along to get live updates, scores and highlights from the Florida-Utah game:

Florida vs. Utah score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Florida — — — — Utah — — — —

Florida vs. Utah live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff at 8 p.m.

What channel is Florida vs. Utah on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The Florida-Utah game will air nationally on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app (provided you have a cable login) or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Florida vs. Utah start?

Date: Thursday, Aug. 31

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Florida vs. Utah will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Florida vs. Utah odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Aug. 30

Spread: Utah (-4.5)

Over/under: 44.5

Moneyline: Utah -200 | Florida +165

Florida 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 at No. 14 Utah Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 10 Tennessee* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 5 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 8 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game

Utah 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Florida Saturday, Sept. 9 at Baylor Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Weber State Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UCLA* Friday, Sept. 29 at No. 18 Oregon State* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Cal* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 6 USC* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 15 Oregon* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arizona State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 11 Washington* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Arizona* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Colorado* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game

