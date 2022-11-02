Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

The Associated Press

November is when statements for the league championship and beyond are made, and several Southeastern Conference teams are part of the discussion. Fittingly, the season's final month commences this weekend with a pair of consequential matchups that could determine participants in next month's SEC title game in Atlanta and how many represent the league in the four-team College Football Playoff. Most of the attention Saturday will be on Athens, Georgia, where the top-ranked Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) host No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in a marquee showdown likely to determine the East Division winner.