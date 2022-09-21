Florida vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Florida vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Florida (2-1), Tennessee (3-0)

Florida vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

Outside of one massively bad throw against Kentucky, the Gators aren’t hurting themselves. Considering things haven’t been all that smooth, winning the mistake game will be everything in this.

They’re not getting hit with a slew of penalties, there’s been just one lost fumble, and overall the team is net even in turnover margin.

On the other side, Tennessee has only turned it over three times, but the 24 penalties are too many, the special teams have been a tad shaky, and the Gators will be the first true test talent-wise.

The offensive line has been strong, the running game has been great, and now the team has to do what it does best. Get the dangerous runners in space, be more about grinding than trying to be sensational, and hit the Tennessee defense hard.

Yeah, the Vols have been strong so far defensively – playing Ball State and Akron will do that. Pitt was able to run a little bit, but it tried to win the game through the air. That was a problem when starting QB Kedon Slovis got hurt.

However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

You have thrown as many touchdown passes as your 2022 Florida Gators have.

Yes, the running game has been strong, and yes, Anthony Richardson will be an interesting NFL draft pick, but the passing attack has been wildly inconsistent at best, disastrous at worst, and if the Vols can hold up against the run, everything should be fine.

The Florida offense is getting all of the attention, but the defense is the biggest problem. It’s the worst in the SEC at third down spots, the run D just got hammered by USF, and there’s not enough of a pass rush to bother the Vol backfield.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has been fantastic, the passing game has yet to throw a pick, and if there’s some semblance of balance – running the ball wasn’t an issue against the MAC teams – Florida’s offense won’t be able to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

There’s been a lot of bending without breaking from the Florida defense.

As bad as it has been at times, it’s been able to get the job done. It’s not totally fair to blame the Kentucky loss on the Richardson pick six, but if he doesn’t throw that, it’s a different game.

Florida will hold up just enough to keep this close, but the inability to get much out of the passing game will be too much to overcome. Tennessee won’t go off, but it’ll get out with the win it’s been waiting for since 2016.

Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 30, Florida 23

Line: Tennessee -11, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Florida vs Tennessee Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

College coaches all over America this week are raising awareness and research dollars for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that takes the lives of young men. Fans can donate to Coach To Cure MD online or by texting the word CURE to 501501 to give $25.

