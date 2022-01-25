Florida vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview
Florida vs Tennessee prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, January 26
Florida vs Tennessee How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, January 26
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, NT
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Florida (12-7), Tennessee (13-5)
Florida vs Tennessee Game Preview
Why Florida Will Win
The Gators have to use their size inside.
Tennessee can rebound, and coming up with blocks and turnovers isn’t a problem, but can it handle Colin Castelton on the inside and can that set up the threes after hammering the interior?
When the Gators are okay from the outside, forget it. They’ve been struggling with their consistency from three over the last few games, but they were great from the field in wins over South Carolina and Mississippi State, the defense can generate transition points when needed, and …
Why Tennessee Will Win
The Florida defense hasn’t been good enough.
Despite the size, the defensive rebounds haven’t been there – but that’s partly because everyone is hitting from the field. The Gators have allowed four of the last six opponents to hit 50% or better from the field, and Tennessee should be able to work inside and out.
Yeah, the Volunteers were rocked by Kentucky even though they shot well, but Florida is way too inconsistent from the outside and they don’t have the overall pop to keep up if this starts getting into an up-and-down game.
What’s Going To Happen
As long as this doesn’t come down to a free throw battle, Tennessee will be fine.
Florida has lost three of its four road games and two of its three neutral site games. At home, the Volunteers will hit more timely threes, hold their own on the boards, and the defense will come up with its third straight strong performance.
Florida vs Tennessee Prediction, Lines
Tennessee 66, Florida 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 3
5: College basketball starting … now
1: NFL pregame shows
