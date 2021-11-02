Florida vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Florida vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Florida (4-4), South Carolina (4-4)

Florida vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Florida run defense should get a bit of a break.

The Gators were blasted by an LSU running game that’s done absolutely nothing against anyone else.

Georgia was also able to pound away, and while there haven’t been that many issues overall for the Florida run D, the five rushing touchdowns allowed in the last two games haven’t been a plus.

South Carolina has a terrific group of running backs that just can’t get going.

There are plenty of positives in Shane Beamer’s first year, but getting the ground attack going has been an issue – it failed to get to 100 yards in five of the last seven games.

On the flip side, South Carolina’s defensive front has allowed 230 rushing yards or more in three of the last five games and is 0-4 when giving up at least 184 yards.

Florida averages 243 rushing yards a game.

Why South Carolina Will Win

Just how busted up and demoralized is Florida?

Everyone is saying all of the right things, but the Gators are 4-4 – just like South Carolina.

Florida has lost three of its last four games and four of the last six, and the last thing it can afford in a game like this is an unfocused effort considering their massive turnover issues.

There’s been at least one in every game, but the problem was manageable. Over the last three games, though, the two to Vanderbilt didn’t matter, the four against LSU were a killer, and the three against Georgia made a bad situation worse.

South Carolina also has a massive giveaway problem, but the D has been great this year – at least it was great over the first part of the season – at taking the ball away.

Being a +2 in this would make it interesting.

What’s Going To Happen

South Carolina just doesn’t have the guys to get this done. The want-to is there, and the four wins so far have been great, but the best win so far was against … Troy? East Carolina?

The Gamecocks will come up with the takeaways and keep this from getting out of hand early, but the Gators will sharpen up, get the O going, and will go on two good second half scoring drives to take over the tempo of the game.

Florida vs South Carolina Prediction, Lines

Florida 38, South Carolina 16

Line: Florida -18, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

