Florida vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Florida vs South Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Florida (5-4), South Carolina (6-3)

Florida vs South Carolina Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

The Gators are taking the ball away.

The defense has been a disaster at times. It’s one of the worst in the nation third down stops, allows too many first downs, and it’s getting hammered through the air allowing 220 yards or more in each of the last six games.

It’s a problem, but it’s forcing takeaways with two or more in six of the last seven games. South Carolina might have limited the turnovers to one in the win over Vanderbilt, but it gave the way multiple times in every other game.

There’s not going to be any defensive pressure on red hot Gator QB Anthony Richardson, the secondary is getting hit hard, and …

Why South Carolina Will Win

Again, the Florida defense is struggling.

On a roll, the Gamecocks have quietly been fantastic over the last six weeks going 5-1 over the last six with a fun finishing kick facing Tennessee and Clemson to close. Already bowl eligible, now the team gets to have some fun.

This is where Spencer Rattler has to rise and shine by pressing the deep shots over and over to stress test a secondary that’s allowing close to 13 yards per completion. He’ll get picked once or twice, but he has to keep pressing.

As much attention as Spencer Rattler and the passing game receive, and as bad as the Florida secondary has been, this is about the rushing attack.

South Carolina is 5-0 when it runs for over 100 yards, 1-3 when it doesn’t, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida has allowed 134 or more rushing yards in every game but the loss to Kentucky.

The South Carolina defense will do a whole lot of bending without breaking, the pass defense will allow plenty of yards, and Richardson will have a nice day, but the offense will get grinding.

Rattler won’t bomb away, but he’ll connect on a few good deep passes and the running game will take over just enough to keep the momentum rolling.

Florida vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

South Carolina 31, Florida 30

Line: Florida -7.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida vs South Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News