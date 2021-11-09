Florida vs Samford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Florida vs Samford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+/SEC Network

Record: Florida (4-5), Samford (3-5)

Florida vs Samford Game Preview

Why Samford Will Win

Does this seem like a Florida team that’s on the right track?

Samford is just good enough to battle and bring a little bit of a fight with a strong offense that averages 450 yards and 37 points per game.

The passing game is dangerous and will keep on pushing the Gator secondary, and the defense is great at taking the ball away.

Basically, if Florida is moping, or looking ahead to Missouri and Florida State, this will be a fight.

Why Florida Will Win

The Samford defense isn’t good enough.

The Gators have to make this as simple as possible. Run, keep running, and let the grinding attack take over as the game goes on.

Samford doesn’t control the clock – it goes fast and should only have the ball for about 20 minutes in this – and Florida might be able to win this without having to throw a pass.

Of course the Gators will throw, but they don’t have to take any chances and don’t have to force anything. As long as they bring the energy, there won’t be any issues.

What’s Going To Happen

All of a sudden, Dan Mullen apparently can’t coach.

He had the Gators in the SEC championship last year and pushed and all-time great Alabama team, and now – in a bit of a rebuilding year – he’s on a hot seat? Yup.

That’s not going to play much of a role in this, but Florida should be a bit more fired up than it would normally be for a paycheck game.

Samford’s offense is good enough to put a few points on the board, but the Gators will run for well over 250 yards as it keeps on scoring on drive after drive after needing a little bit to get up to speed.

Florida vs Samford Prediction, Lines

Florida 45, Samford 13

