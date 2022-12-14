Florida vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Saturday, December 17, 2022

Florida vs Oregon State SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Florida vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida (6-6), Oregon State (9-3)

Florida vs Oregon State SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 5 Things To Know

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– It’s the first Power Five vs Power Five matchup of the bowl season, and both teams have a whole lot to prove. Florida is trying to avoid a losing season under first year head coach Billy Napier, and the program needs to close strong after dropping two straight to close the regular season.

Oregon State comes in rolling on a three-game winning streak taking down six of its last seven games. That’s all great, but it’s the nine-win team against the .500 club. It’s the College Football Playoff’s No. 14 team vs one that lost to Vanderbilt. The expectations are on to beat the SEC team. Jonathan Smith was just given a nice new contract worth over $30 million, and now …

– Oregon State has to win one of these bowl things after clunking in last year’s LA Bowl. It was stopped by Utah State 24-13 in the program’s first bowl appearance since the 2013 Hawaii. How special is this? The Beavers are 1-3 in bowl games since beating Pitt 3-0 in the 2008 Sun Bowl, and a win would give them their first ten-win season since 2006.

– Let’s just say the last two bowl games didn’t go well for Florida. The team was missing most of its parts in the rough blowout loss to Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl to close out the 2020 season, and last year it suffered the indignity of losing to UCF 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

– The Las Vegas Bowl could use some fun. Last year’s 20-13 Wisconsin win over Las Vegas was technically close, but it was hardly gripping, the 2020 game was canceled, and before that five of the six games and ten of the previous 12 were decided by double-digits.

– Not only is this the first meeting between the two programs, but this is the first time Oregon State faced an SEC team since losing to LSU 22-21 to open the 2004 season – Missouri was in the Big 12 when the two played in 2006.

Including the Fiesta Bowls in Tempe, this is the furthest west the Florida program has been since losing to Troy Aikman and UCLA in the 1987 Aloha Bowl in Hawaii. This is the program’s first game against a current Pac-12 team since losing to Washington 34-7 in the 1989 Freedom Bowl.

Why Florida Will Win The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

The running game should still be okay.

The Gators will be missing star QB Anthony Richardson – he caught NFLitis and opted out – but most of the other key parts are around for the offense. The offensive line won’t have guard O’Cyrus Torrence – also preparing for the next level – but overall it’s good enough to pound away for the combination of Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne.

Oregon State’s run defense has been terrific all season long, but it shouldn’t take much to get control in this. The Beavers lost in two of the three games when they allowed 160 yards or more, and Florida has only been held under that four times.

Can Jack Miller get the job done? The former Ohio State Buckeye has talent, he’s more of a pro-style passer than Richardson, and the Gators are getting help from the time off with the receiving corps getting bay more options.

The Florida offense should work, but …

Why Oregon State Will Win The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Yeah, you don’t get better by losing Anthony Richardson.

He’s a special talent with the upside to potentially be a top ten overall pick as the wild card in the 2023 NFL Draft – think a potentially faster Josh Allen with a little bit of time. He’s not alone. Five Gators so far have opted out, and all hands need to be on deck to deal with this Beaver team.

It’s not flashy, but it’s rock-solid with a balanced offense, a great O line, and a defensive front that might not generate much of a pass rush, but holds up well against the run – OSU finished second in the Pac-12 against the run.

Steady matters in this. Florida’s defense is miserable at coming up with third down stops, the run D sometimes doesn’t show up, and Oregon State should be able to pound away.

The Beavers are 8-0 when running for over 175 yards. Florida allows 176 rushing yards per game and is 2-5 when allowing 175 or more.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Florida vs Oregon State Prediction, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl History

Florida vs Oregon State SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Don’t just assume Florida will get rolled after losing Anthony Richardson. Jack Miller will be more than fine.

This is still and SEC team with SEC talent and athletes, and the fill-ins are talented enough to rise up and take over. It needs to get out to a hot start. Oregon State has the ability to come back if needed, but it’s far better when it gets to control things offensively and relies on the defense to not break when it keeps bending.

The Gator run defense will turn out to be the problem.

It’ll be fired up and strong for just over a quarter, but the Beavers will start to take over as the game goes on. The Gators will come up with two takeaways to keep this close late, but Oregon State will get out alive with two grinding late drives.

Third down defense will be a killer for Florida.

Florida vs Oregon State SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, Prediction, Line

Oregon State 31, Florida 24

Line: Oregon State -10.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Florida vs Oregon State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl History

Dec. 30, 2021 Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

2020 Canceled

Dec. 21, 2019 Washington 38, Boise State 7

Dec. 15, 2018 Fresno State 31, Arizona State 20

Dec. 16, 2017 Boise State 38, Oregon 28

Dec. 17, 2016 San Diego State 34, Houston 10

Dec. 19, 2015 Utah 35 BYU 28

Dec. 20, 2014 Utah 45 Colorado State 10

Dec. 21, 2013 USC 45 Fresno State 20

Dec. 22, 2012 Boise State 28 Washington 26

Dec. 22, 2011 Boise State 56 Arizona State 24

Dec. 22, 2010 Boise State 26 Utah 3

Dec. 22, 2009 BYU 44 Oregon State 20

Dec. 20, 2008 Arizona 31 BYU 21

Dec. 22, 2007 BYU 17 UCLA 16

Dec. 22, 2006 BYU 38 Oregon 8

Dec. 22, 2005 California 35 BYU 28

Dec. 23, 2004 Wyoming 24 UCLA 21

Dec. 24, 2003 Oregon State 55 New Mexico 14

Dec. 25, 2002 UCLA 27 New Mexico 13

Dec. 25, 2001 Utah 10 Southern California 6

Dec. 21, 2000 UNLV 31 Arkansas 14

Dec. 18, 1999 Utah 17 Fresno State 16

Dec. 19, 1998 North Carolina 20 San Diego State 13

Dec. 20, 1997 Oregon 41 Air Force 13

Dec. 18, 1996 Nevada 18 Ball State 15

Dec. 14, 1995 Toledo 40 Nevada 37 (OT)

Dec. 15, 1994 UNLV 52 Central Michigan 24

Dec. 17, 1993 Utah State 42 Ball State 33

Dec. 18, 1992 Bowling Green 35 Nevada 34



