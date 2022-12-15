Florida vs. Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

A Florida team with major questions at quarterback runs into an Oregon State group finishing its season on a high note. Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

Who will play in Las Vegas Bowl?

Florida vs. Oregon State.

When and where is the Las Vegas Bowl?

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada.

Is the Las Vegas Bowl on TV?

ESPN is airing the game.

The Beavers stunned Oregon in the final week of the season after trailing 31-10 in the third quarter. They racked up 268 rushing yards on 43 carries (6.2 per attempt). Damien Martinez leads the run game with 970 yards and seven touchdowns, though this team also likes to hand it off to linebacker Jack Colletto, who’s collected six rushing TDs, including a last-second game-winner against Fresno State. Pick: Oregon State, 30-21.

Florida vs. Oregon State expert picks

Scooby Axson: Oregon State

Jace Evans: Oregon State

Paul Myerberg: Florida

Erick Smith: Oregon State

Eddie Timanus: Oregon State

Dan Wolken: Oregon State

Who is favored to win the Las Vegas Bowl?

Is Florida QB Anthony Richardson leaving Florida and going to the NFL?

Richardson declared for the NFL draft and will skip the game. The Gators will miss the exciting dual-threat QB, who threw for 17 touchdowns and accounted for nine more on the ground in 2022.

Who is starting at QB for the Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl?

Richardson's absence is exacerbated by the fact that former No. 2 quarterback Jalen Kitna also was dismissed from the team. That likely leaves starting duties to redshirt freshman Jack Miller III, who transferred from Ohio State and did not see the field during 2022 while recovering from right thumb surgery.

How did Florida get to the Las Vegas Bowl?

The Gators lost four of their final six games, including at Vanderbilt. The Beavers, meanwhile, were a late riser, earning the No. 14 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings after finishing 6-1 in their final seven.

Who are the players to watch?

Two from each team.

RB Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

The sophomore was one of several players to follow coach Billy Napier from Louisiana-Lafayette to Florida, and it paid off, with Johnson leading the Gators with 827 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He got more touches as the season wore on, and with quarterback a question mark for Florida, it will need to rely on Johnson.

LB Amari Burney, Florida

This potential NFL prospect does a bit of everything for the Gators defense, with a team-leading four sacks, a team-high-tying two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 71 tackles this year.

QB Ben Gulbranson, Oregon State

Which version of Gulbranson will appear? He went just 6 of 13 for 60 yards, no TDs and two INTs against Oregon, yet the Beavers won anyway. He went 20 of 28 for 250 yards and two scores at Stanford in October.

LB Omar Speights, Oregon State

Oregon State ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (21.4 ppg) and rush defense (114 ypg) thanks in large part to Speights, another linebacker with pro potential.

College football bowl game expert picks

