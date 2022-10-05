Florida vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Florida vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Florida (3-2), Missouri (2-3)

Florida vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

There hasn’t been a lick of luck over the last few games, but the Tigers are playing well.

They had the win six inches away against Auburn, but RB Nathaniel Peat dropped the ball before crossing the goal line in the 17-14 loss.

It always felt like Georgia was going to rise up and get the job done in Columbia, but Mizzou gave the defending national champ a whale of a fight last week in a 26-22 loss.

What’s it doing right?

The offense hasn’t been anything special, but it didn’t turn it over against the Bulldogs and there was just one giveaway before Peat’s fateful final dash against the Tigers.

The defense has been terrific against the run, it has been great on third downs, and overall the team is able to control games by owning the clock – Mizzou leads the SEC and is fifth in the nation in time of possession.

Why Florida Will Win

There’s the Anthony Richardson we’ve all been waiting for.

He didn’t throw a touchdown pass over the first three games, and then he unleashed his skills with 453 yards and two scores in the wild loss to Tennessee.

He didn’t have to do much in the Sunday morning blowout over Eastern Washington, but he’s playing well enough now to start doing even more with the passing game.

The Gator offensive line – helped by the system – is keeping defenses out of the backfield, Richardson is hitting the big shots down the field, and the running game is ripping off yards in chunks.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Florida defense isn’t coming up with enough third down stops, the offense will be on the field for about 25 minutes – Missouri will always seem like it has the ball – and coming off a short week won’t help.

It’ll be a fight. Missouri will once again get into the fourth quarter with a shot at pulling this off, and once again, it’ll come up just short.

It won’t be a pretty or even performance from Florida, but it’s still trying to put it all together in a must win with LSU, Georgia, and Texas A&M up next.

Florida vs Missouri Prediction, Line

