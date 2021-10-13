Florida vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Florida vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida (4-2), LSU (3-3)

Florida vs LSU Game Preview

Why Florida Will Win

This isn’t going well for LSU.

It was able to come up with a nice win at Mississippi State, lost a tough battle with Auburn, and last week it got double-upped 42-21 against Kentucky.

Star CB Derek Stingley Jr. has a foot injury, star WR Kayshon Boutte is out for the year with a leg injury, and that’s just part of the problem.

The Tigers aren’t able to run the ball well enough to matter – the 147 yards against Kentucky were a season high. The other side was worse, getting ripped apart by the Cats for 330 rushing yards.

So far, LSU is 0-3 when allowing more than 115 yards on the ground, and 3-0 when it doesn’t. LSU, welcome to the Florida ground game.

The Gators were held in relative check by Kentucky – gaining just 171 yards – but they’ve been dominating everyone else, averaging 273 yards per game. Only Air Force and Army are coming up with more.

Why LSU Will Win

It’s not all bad.

LSU still has plenty of terrific talents.

Max Johnson is having a nice season – he could be a bit more accurate and consistent, but he’s not getting a whole lot of help from the running game – as he builds off the 435-yard performance in last year’s 53-48 thriller over the Gators.

The defense might not be amazing against the run, but the front line can get into the backfield enough to matter.

Pressure the Gator runners and don’t let them get to the second level, don’t make mistakes – LSU is fantastic at limiting the penalties and turnovers – and keep pushing a secondary that’s statistically okay, but hasn’t seen a strong passing attack in a few weeks.

LSU can do all of that, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The pressure is all on the Florida side of the field.

Ed Orgeron might be a big thing on the Hot Seat circuit, but Florida is still in the mix for a possible New Year’s Six game and has the Georgia problem coming up next. Lose this, and it might be a run of three losses in four games, and …

It’s not going to happen.

The Florida D won’t be anything special – Johnson will get his passing yards – but the ground game will dominate the time of possession battle and the D will hold firm forcing field goals instead of touchdowns in key moments.

It won’t make up for last year’s loss, but it’ll be a good road win.

Florida vs LSU Prediction, Line

Florida 30, LSU 17

Line: Florida -10.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

