Florida vs. Georgia live score, updates, highlights from Gators' Week 9 game

Florida football will look to end No. 1 Georgia's 24-game winning streak when "The World's Largest Cocktail Party" rivalry game begins in Jacksonville, Florida, during Week 9 of the college football season.

The Gators will have their hands full going up against an efficient Bulldogs offense that leads the SEC with 190 completions and just six sacks allowed. The UGA offensive line has provided quarterback Carson Beck with solid protection, but the loss of star tight end Brock Bowers, who is nursing a surgically repaired ankle, will force other Bulldogs receivers to step up.

Florida is last in the SEC with just 11 sacks and must force Beck into uncomfortable situations to come away with turnovers. On the other side of the ball, Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, who has thrown 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions, would be wise to key in on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who put up 166 receiving yards in Florida's 41-39 win over South Carolina in Week 7.

The Gators are coming off a bye and will be well-rested and prepared to take on the challenge of upsetting the Bulldogs and dethroning the No. 2 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Follow along here for live score updates and highlights from the Gators' Week 9 game vs. the Bulldogs:

Florida vs. Georgia score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Florida — — — — — Georgia — — — — —

Florida vs. Georgia live updates, highlights

2:52 p.m.: Under an hour until this game kicks off from Jacksonville.

What channel is Florida vs. Georgia today?

Florida vs. Georgia will take place in Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Florida vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gators and Bulldogs will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Florida vs. Georgia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 26.

Spread: Georgia (-14.5)

Over/under : 48.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -650, Florida +450

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 No. 14 Utah 24, Florida 11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida 49, McNeese 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, No. 9 Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida 22, Charlotte 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, Florida 14* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, South Carolina 39* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia* (Jacksonville, Fla.) Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 15 LSU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 16 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Florida State Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, Kentucky 13 Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 16 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 11 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 20 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

