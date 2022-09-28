Florida vs Eastern Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Sunday, October 2

Florida vs Eastern Washington How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: Florida (2-2), Eastern Washington (1-2)

Florida vs Eastern Washington Game Preview

Why Eastern Washington Will Win

There were a few problems in the 70-14 loss to Oregon, and 38-35 loss last week to Montana State was tough, but there are positives.

There’s a good pass rush, the offensive line doesn’t allow a slew of things behind the line, and the O does a nice job of scoring when it gets its chances.

More than anything else, the Eagles have to take advantage of the situation and the moment.

The game was moved to Sunday morning – even though it’s supposed to be okay on Saturday afternoon – and the team needs to catch the Gators moping a bit after the loss to Tennessee and with the SEC season up next.

However …

Why Florida Will Win

Eastern Washington doesn’t have the pop and explosion of past years.

No, the passing game isn’t unstoppable like it used to be, the run defense isn’t even close, and Florida should take advantage of it all.

Anthony Richardson and the passing game went off on Tennessee, but it’s the running attack that should have fun with a good rotation of backs to take over right away and control the tempo and the clock throughout.

The team still has work to do. It hasn’t had any real break so far – the USF game was way too tight – and even though it’s a funky Sunday morning start, this isn’t the time to mail it in because …

What’s Going To Happen

This is when Florida has to get the overall timing down a bit better.

The passing game was great last week against the Vols, but it needs to click a bit better – Richardson only hit 53% of his passes – the timing of Billy Napier’s rushing attack needs to go off, and the defense needs a day without a lot of stress.

All of that will happen.

Florida vs Eastern Washington Prediction, Line

Florida 52, Eastern Washington 14

Line: Florida -29.5, o/u: 73

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida vs Eastern Washington Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

