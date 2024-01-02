Florida voteless in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll heading into SEC play
With conference play set to begin, the Florida Gators men’s basketball team has everything to prove to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
After earning votes in back-to-back weeks in November, the Gators fell off the list in December and never found their way back into favor with the voters. The Gators have a chance to prove themselves right away, though.
Florida hosts No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday, and the Gators are even favored by some outlets to pull off the upset. Beating a top-10 program would be huge for Todd Golden and Co. and should get the team back on the national radar. Even a close loss could do the trick.
After that, things don’t get easier for the Gators. Road games against No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 5 Tennessee sandwich a home game against Arkansas, and then there’s a nice three-game stretch (Missouri, Miss. State, Georgia) before a rematch with Kentucky in Lexington to close out the month.
Looking at the rest of the SEC, Auburn has finally broken into the top 25 at No. 23, and Texas A&M is still hanging on to one vote.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
12-1
789 (23)
–
2
Kansas
12-1
758 (1)
–
3
Houston
13-0
757 (8)
–
4
UConn
11-2
674
+1
5
9-3
642
+2
6
Kentucky
10-2
594
+4
7
Marquette
11-3
580
+1
8
Illinois
10-2
527
+1
9
North Carolina
9-3
501
+1
10
Arizona
10-3
495
-6
11
12-1
426
+2
12
BYU
12-1
421
–
13
Duke
9-3
378
+2
14
Colorado State
12-1
359
–
15
Memphis
11-2
342
+3
16
11-1
338
+1
17
Florida Atlantic
10-3
273
-11
18
Baylor
10-2
265
+1
19
Ole Miss
13-0
198
+3
20
James Madison
13-0
193
+1
21
9-3
172
+2
22
11-2
167
+2
23
Providence
11-2
130
+2
24
Auburn
10-2
92
+2
25
Gonzaga
9-4
72
-9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Creighton;
Others Receiving Votes
Creighton 45; San Diego State 37; Michigan State 26; Utah 25; Colorado 24; Ohio State 19; Iowa State 19; Nevada 15; TCU 14; Grand Canyon 9; Miami (FL) 8; Villanova 5; New Mexico 5; Princeton 2; Nebraska 2; Texas A&M 1; Indiana State 1;
