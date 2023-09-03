Florida volleyball earns second-straight top-5 win vs. Minnesota

The Florida volleyball team is off to a perfect 4-0 start following a victory over the fifth-ranked Minnesota Gophers on Sunday afternoon inside the O’Connell Center. Mary Wise’s squad earned its second-straight match win over a top-five opponent in straight sets.

Kennedy Martin posted a team-high 15 kills with the next highest being eight from Anna Dixon; AC Fitzpatrick and Sofia Victoria both registered seven kills apiece. Alexis Stucky dished out 32 assists followed by seven from Elli McKissock in the three-setter.

The Gators also defeated the second-ranked Stanford Cardinals on the road Tuesday, which also came in three straight sets. Florida starts the season with a 4-0 record for the 17th time in program history — the first time that three of the four wins have come against top-10 opponents (No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 8 Penn State).

Florida volleyball returns to the court for the Gators Invitational, running from Thursday, Sept. 7 to Saturday, Sept. 9 inside the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Sacramento State, Clemson and Winthrop will all be participating along with the Orange and Blue in the annual affair.

