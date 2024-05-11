Florida visits Boston with 2-1 series lead

Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -149, Bruins +126; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Boston Bruins in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Panthers won 6-2 in the previous meeting. Evan Rodrigues led the Panthers with two goals.

Boston has a 23-9-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 47-20-15 record overall. The Bruins are 21-7-6 when scoring a power-play goal.

Florida has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 23-7-4 record in Atlantic Division games. The Panthers have a 26-5-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has 25 goals and 35 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has scored 57 goals with 37 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, five penalties and 17.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 4.8 penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Danton Heinen: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder), Brad Marchand: day to day (upper-body).

Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Lomberg: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.