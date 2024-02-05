Florida’s upset over Kentucky not enough to earn Coaches Poll votes
Todd Golden and the Florida Gators pulled off a big upset victory over Kentucky on Wednesday, but a disappointing loss against Texas A&M on Saturday left Coaches Poll voters wary of the Orange and Blue.
Once again, Florida finished the week without any support from the voters. Still, a Quadrant 1 win should mean something down the road, especially if the Gators can knock off No. 11 Auburn on Saturday. Florida plays no midweek game, so the team will have a bit more rest (and practice) than usual.
After that, Florida only has a few more opportunities to secure Q1 or Q2 wins. The Gators will need to at least split the two games it has scheduled with No. 16 Alabama, and the March opener against No. 20 South Carolina is the other big one left.
Looking at the rest of the SEC, Tennessee fell one spot to No. 6, Kentucky dropped seven spots to No. 15 and Ole Miss is fighting to stay in the mix with two votes.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
20-2
793 (25)
–
2
Purdue
21-2
775 (7)
–
3
18-4
710
–
4
Kansas
18-4
683
+5
5
Houston
19-3
662
-1
6
16-5
647
-1
7
Marquette
17-5
573
+3
8
Arizona
17-5
525
+4
9
16-6
505
-3
10
16-5
469
-3
11
18-4
450
+5
12
Illinois
17-5
430
+2
13
Baylor
16-5
394
+5
14
Iowa State
16-5
387
-3
15
15-6
297
-7
16
16-6
285
+6
17
Dayton
18-3
265
+2
18
Creighton
16-6
261
-5
19
BYU
16-5
234
+2
20
South Carolina
19-3
221
+8
21
Utah State
19-3
167
-4
22
Florida Atlantic
18-4
161
+1
23
Texas Tech
16-5
133
-8
24
San Diego State
17-5
68
+2
25
New Mexico
18-4
60
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU
Others Receiving Votes
Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.