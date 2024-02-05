Advertisement

Florida’s upset over Kentucky not enough to earn Coaches Poll votes

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Todd Golden and the Florida Gators pulled off a big upset victory over Kentucky on Wednesday, but a disappointing loss against Texas A&M on Saturday left Coaches Poll voters wary of the Orange and Blue.

Once again, Florida finished the week without any support from the voters. Still, a Quadrant 1 win should mean something down the road, especially if the Gators can knock off No. 11 Auburn on Saturday. Florida plays no midweek game, so the team will have a bit more rest (and practice) than usual.

After that, Florida only has a few more opportunities to secure Q1 or Q2 wins. The Gators will need to at least split the two games it has scheduled with No. 16 Alabama, and the March opener against No. 20 South Carolina is the other big one left.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Tennessee fell one spot to No. 6, Kentucky dropped seven spots to No. 15 and Ole Miss is fighting to stay in the mix with two votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

20-2

793 (25)

2

Purdue

21-2

775 (7)

3

North Carolina

18-4

710

4

Kansas

18-4

683

+5

5

Houston

19-3

662

-1

6

Tennessee

16-5

647

-1

7

Marquette

17-5

573

+3

8

Arizona

17-5

525

+4

9

Wisconsin

16-6

505

-3

10

Duke

16-5

469

-3

11

Auburn

18-4

450

+5

12

Illinois

17-5

430

+2

13

Baylor

16-5

394

+5

14

Iowa State

16-5

387

-3

15

Kentucky

15-6

297

-7

16

Alabama

16-6

285

+6

17

Dayton

18-3

265

+2

18

Creighton

16-6

261

-5

19

BYU

16-5

234

+2

20

South Carolina

19-3

221

+8

21

Utah State

19-3

167

-4

22

Florida Atlantic

18-4

161

+1

23

Texas Tech

16-5

133

-8

24

San Diego State

17-5

68

+2

25

New Mexico

18-4

60

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire