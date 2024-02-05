Florida’s upset over Kentucky not enough to earn Coaches Poll votes

Todd Golden and the Florida Gators pulled off a big upset victory over Kentucky on Wednesday, but a disappointing loss against Texas A&M on Saturday left Coaches Poll voters wary of the Orange and Blue.

Once again, Florida finished the week without any support from the voters. Still, a Quadrant 1 win should mean something down the road, especially if the Gators can knock off No. 11 Auburn on Saturday. Florida plays no midweek game, so the team will have a bit more rest (and practice) than usual.

After that, Florida only has a few more opportunities to secure Q1 or Q2 wins. The Gators will need to at least split the two games it has scheduled with No. 16 Alabama, and the March opener against No. 20 South Carolina is the other big one left.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Tennessee fell one spot to No. 6, Kentucky dropped seven spots to No. 15 and Ole Miss is fighting to stay in the mix with two votes.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 20-2 793 (25) – 2 Purdue 21-2 775 (7) – 3 North Carolina 18-4 710 – 4 Kansas 18-4 683 +5 5 Houston 19-3 662 -1 6 Tennessee 16-5 647 -1 7 Marquette 17-5 573 +3 8 Arizona 17-5 525 +4 9 Wisconsin 16-6 505 -3 10 Duke 16-5 469 -3 11 Auburn 18-4 450 +5 12 Illinois 17-5 430 +2 13 Baylor 16-5 394 +5 14 Iowa State 16-5 387 -3 15 Kentucky 15-6 297 -7 16 Alabama 16-6 285 +6 17 Dayton 18-3 265 +2 18 Creighton 16-6 261 -5 19 BYU 16-5 234 +2 20 South Carolina 19-3 221 +8 21 Utah State 19-3 167 -4 22 Florida Atlantic 18-4 161 +1 23 Texas Tech 16-5 133 -8 24 San Diego State 17-5 68 +2 25 New Mexico 18-4 60 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Oklahoma; No. 25 TCU

Others Receiving Votes

Saint Mary’s 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire