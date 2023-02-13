Florida unsurprisingly left out of latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll vote
Florida basketball has lost three games in a row since its upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers, which has clearly become the high-water mark of the Gators’ season so far. While two of the losses came against some stiff competition — both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats on the road — a home loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday tanked the team’s tournament hopes.
Todd Golden’s gang has not sniffed a single vote in the last several USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll (or the AP Poll for that matter) and that status remained the same in the rankings’ Week 15 update. With time running out on the regular season and that Quad 3 loss to Vandy spoiling Florida’s low-end resume, it is looking pretty grim for the Orange and Blue come March.
Next up for Florida are the Ole Miss Rebels who come to Gainesville to take on the Gators inside the O’Connell Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be either watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.
Take a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Alabama
22-3
782 (15)
+2
2
Houston
23-2
775 (15)
–
3
Purdue
21-4
679 (1)
-2
4
UCLA
21-4
679
+3
5
20-5
642
+1
6
Virginia
19-4
634 (1)
+3
7
Kansas
20-5
624
+1
8
Arizona
22-4
554
-4
9
Baylor
19-6
549
+3
10
Marquette
20-6
455
–
11
Tennessee
19-6
438
-6
12
Gonzaga
21-5
368
+4
13
Miami
20-5
360
+7
14
Kansas State
19-6
354
-3
15
Indiana
18-7
346
+3
16
Xavier
19-6
328
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
22-5
305
-3
18
Iowa State
16-8
238
-5
19
Creighton
17-8
226
+7
20
San Diego State
20-5
158
+3
21
Providence
18-7
151
-4
22
North Carolina State
20-6
128
–
23
Connecticut
19-7
119
-2
24
Texas Christian
17-8
78
-5
25
18-7
65
+9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Clemson; No. 24 Duke
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1
