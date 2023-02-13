Florida unsurprisingly left out of latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll vote

Florida basketball has lost three games in a row since its upset win over the Tennessee Volunteers, which has clearly become the high-water mark of the Gators’ season so far. While two of the losses came against some stiff competition — both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats on the road — a home loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday tanked the team’s tournament hopes.

Todd Golden’s gang has not sniffed a single vote in the last several USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll (or the AP Poll for that matter) and that status remained the same in the rankings’ Week 15 update. With time running out on the regular season and that Quad 3 loss to Vandy spoiling Florida’s low-end resume, it is looking pretty grim for the Orange and Blue come March.

Next up for Florida are the Ole Miss Rebels who come to Gainesville to take on the Gators inside the O’Connell Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be either watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

Take a look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

22-3

782 (15)

+2

2

Houston

23-2

775 (15)

3

Purdue

21-4

679 (1)

-2

4

UCLA

21-4

679

+3

5

Texas

20-5

642

+1

6

Virginia

19-4

634 (1)

+3

7

Kansas

20-5

624

+1

8

Arizona

22-4

554

-4

9

Baylor

19-6

549

+3

10

Marquette

20-6

455

11

Tennessee

19-6

438

-6

12

Gonzaga

21-5

368

+4

13

Miami

20-5

360

+7

14

Kansas State

19-6

354

-3

15

Indiana

18-7

346

+3

16

Xavier

19-6

328

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

22-5

305

-3

18

Iowa State

16-8

238

-5

19

Creighton

17-8

226

+7

20

San Diego State

20-5

158

+3

21

Providence

18-7

151

-4

22

North Carolina State

20-6

128

23

Connecticut

19-7

119

-2

24

Texas Christian

17-8

78

-5

25

Texas A&M

18-7

65

+9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Clemson; No. 24 Duke

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 54; Florida Atlantic 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1

