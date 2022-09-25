Florida unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Tennessee loss

Florida’s 38-33 loss to Tennessee on Saturday caused the Gators to drop in the Week 4 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. After a 2-2 start to the season and an 0-2 start against the SEC, UF finds itself unranked despite narrowly losing to a pair of now top-10 opponents.

At this point in the season, no two-loss team is going to make the top 25. Most Power Five programs aren’t facing three ranked opponents through the first four weeks of the season, so Florida’s strength of schedule hurts them here. The good news is that things should pay off in the long run. If Tennessee and Kentucky stay strong throughout the season, Florida’s losses to them will look far less worrisome.

Of course, Florida has to win a few games to get back into the top 25. Wins over Eastern Washington and Missouri won’t do much for the Gators’ ranking, but taking two of three from LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia would. The Aggies just beat a good Arkansas team to regain some prestige, so that game now looks like a must-win at this point if Florida is going to get back into the fold.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes, Georgia and Alabama sit on top of the rankings, Kentucky and Tennessee are at Nos. 8 and 9, respectively, Ole Miss is No. 11, Texas A&M is No. 17 and Arkansas is No. 19.

If it makes the Florida faithful any better, Miami also fell out of the top 25 this week after losing to Middle Tennessee State. Florida State did take over the No. 22 spot from UF, though.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34) – 2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,379 (4) – 4 Michigan 4-0 1,379 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1,339 – 6 Southern California 4-0 1,226 +1 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176 +1 8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136 +1 9 Tennessee 4-0 1,077 +3 10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015 +1 11 Ole Miss 4-0 864 +2 12 Penn State 4-0 824 +3 13 Utah 3-1 822 +1 14 Baylor 3-1 638 +3 15 Oregon 3-1 622 +3 16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10 17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 +3 18 Washington 4-0 539 +6 19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9 20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 +3 21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5 22 Florida State 4-0 252 +5 23 Minnesota 4-0 238 +9 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 +2 25 Syracuse 4-0 74 +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami.

Story continues

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1.

Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.

SEC

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Georgia: No. 1

Alabama: No. 2

Kentucky: No. 8

Tennessee: No. 9

Ole Miss: No. 13

Texas A&M: No. 17

Arkansas: No. 19

ACC

Syndication: The Greenville News

Clemson: No. 5

NC State: No. 10

Wake Forest: No. 21

Florida State: No. 22

Pittsburgh: No. 24

Syracuse: No. 25

Big Ten

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State: No. 3

Michigan: No. 4

Penn State: No. 12

Minnesota: No. 23

Big 12

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma State: No. 7

Baylor: No. 14

Oklahoma: No. 16

PAC-12

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

USC: No. 6

Utah: No. 13

Oregon: No. 15

Washington: No. 18

Read more

[lawrence-related id=92707,92702,92676,92690,92675]

[listicle id=92773]

[listicle id=92776]

[listicle id=92809]

[listicle id=92749]

[vertical-gallery id=92135]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire