Florida’s Tyree Appleby officially enters transfer portal

After announcing that he would return to college basketball to use his fifth year of eligibility back at the end of March, Florida’s starting point guard Tyree Appleby officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, as reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. The decision was widely expected, and while it does not rule out a return to Gainesville, it certainly opens up many new avenues for the talented ballplayer.

Appleby has played with the Gators for two years after transferring from the Cleveland State Vikings — where he also played a pair of seasons — following the 2018-19 campaign. The Jacksonville, Arkansas, native sat out the 2020-21 season as was required by the transfer portal protocol at the time.

Under Mike White, Appleby averaged 11.2 points and 3.5 assists per game and started 44 of 59 games at Florida. He is best known for his buzzer-beating shot against the Ohio State Buckeyes back in November 2021, as well as his rough-neck play in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

