Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone named a John Olerud Award Finalist

For the second straight season, Florida first baseman and left-handed starting pitcher Jac Caglianone has been named a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.

Caglianone is the lone repeat name on the list, joined by Louisiana Tech’s Ethan Bates, Oklahoma State’s Carson Benge, Georgia Tech’s Came Jones and San Diego’s Austin Smith.

The Gators just got a look at Benge and the Cowboys over the weekend. Benge homered off Caglianone to win the head-to-head matchup, but the committee will consider the entire season for each finalist.

“The most recognizable name in the country in college baseball in terms of two-way players, Caglianone picked right up where he left off as a finalist for the 2023 award,” the College Baseball Foundation said in its release. “He was a monster at the plate, hitting .415 with 29 home runs and 58 RBI with an .844 slugging percentage and .988 fielding percentage. On the mound, he went 5-1 with a 4.32 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 62 innings.”

It should be noted that the stats mentioned are pre-regional, and Caglianone is the only player left on the field with games left on the schedule. Although he hasn’t had the heroic playoff moment just yet, he’s the reason the offense moves and the ace of the staff.

