Florida’s two-way standout earns All-SEC, Golden Spikes Semifinalist honors

Florida baseball’s two-way first baseman-pitcher superstar Jac Caglianone received some much-earned recognition on Monday.

The Southeastern Conference announced its All-SEC lineup for the 2024 season, with Caglianone earning first-team recognition for the second straight season. The junior slugger also headlined the list of semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award making him one of nine included from the SEC.

Cags put up videogame numbers at the plate this spring, slashing .413/.525/.851 with 29 home runs, 66 runs scored and 58 RBI over 54 games played. That ranks him third overall in home runs (second in the SEC), fifth in slugging (second SEC), eighth in batting average (second SEC) and 11th in on-base percentage (third SEC).

He also drew more walks (41) than strikeouts (21) and posted a sparkling 8.2% strikeout rate.

The 6-foot-5-inch future first-round draft pick was no slouch on the mound either, posting a 4.35 ERA (vs. his 4.34 ERA last season) over 13 starts that stretched across 62 frames. Caglianone posted a .217 batting average against and struck out 68 batters against 44 walks over the course of those innings.

USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 5, and fan voting will once again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21. The 46th Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 22 on ESPN.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire