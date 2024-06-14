Florida’s two-way standout among USA TODAY Sports’ future stars in Omaha

The 2024 College World Series is just about to begin as the final eight teams in the NCAA Tournament get set to face off for the national title. Among the schools represented in Omaha, Nebraska, this month are some of the top prospects in the upcoming 2024 MLB draft.

One particular standout is Florida’s first baseman/starting pitcher Jac Caglianone, who is one of the most coveted players in the upcoming selection process. The lefty is expected to go No. 7 overall by Baseball America while MLB Pipeline puts him at No. 3.

USA TODAY Sports writer Gabe Lacques recently offered up his top players participating in the CWS who will be in the MLB draft this July. Of course, Caglianone was among this group of elite players.

“Sure, we gave Caglianone some love before the regional round, but the young man is so dynamic, it’s tough to keep up,” Lacques begins. “The Gators barely squeezed into the tournament and now they refuse to leave, winning a 13-inning epic at Clemson to once again reach Omaha.

“Naturally, Caglianone’s two-way impact was felt all over the super regional, as he homered in both games and pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, in the clincher,” he continues. “The offensive numbers are insane: Thirty-three home runs for a second consecutive year, a .411 average and 1.392 OPS.”

It is also worth noting that Cags tied an NCAA record by homering in nine consecutive games this season.

“The pitching metrics are startling if unpolished: A 100-mph fastball but a 4.71 ERA as he hones his command three years removed from Tommy John surgery,” Lacques concludes.

Florida and the Texas A&M Aggies face off in the College World Series opener on Saturday in Omaha with a start time of 7 p.m. ET slated.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire