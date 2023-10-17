Florida’s true freshman WR recognized by On3 for Week 7 performance

Florida true freshman wide receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III has quickly made a strong first impression on the college football world, and it’s not just Gators fans who are praising him after he played a pivotal role in a Week 7 win over South Carolina.

On3’s Charles Power included Wilson in his list of Week 7 “standouts.” The first-year pass catcher from Gaither High in Tampa hauled in six catches for 83 yards and added another 10 on the ground. Although he wasn’t the intended target on the play, Wilson caught what might have been the biggest reception of the game.

Graham Mertz targeted Ricky Pearsall on a slant, but the ball ricocheted off Pearsall’s hand and deflected straight to Wilson, who took it to the 15-yard line. Mertz found Pearsall for the score a few plays later, but Wilson’s catch won’t be forgotten any time soon.

Wilson is the obvious successor to Pearsall in Florida’s offense right now, and he might end up being the more successful Gator when all is said and done. Tre is an exciting player to watch, and the Florida faithful gets him for at least two and a half more seasons.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire