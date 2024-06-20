Florida tries to clinch Stanley Cup Final over Edmonton in game 6

Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -120, Panthers +100; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Panthers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers look to clinch the Stanley Cup Final over the Edmonton Oilers in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 5-3. Connor McDavid scored two goals in the victory.

Edmonton is 35-12-5 in home games and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers are 27-9-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Florida has a 33-13-5 record on the road and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Panthers have a 30-6-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has 54 goals and 23 assists for the Oilers. McDavid has scored five goals and added 14 assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 57 goals and 37 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle), Evander Kane: day to day (abdomen).

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.