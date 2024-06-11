Florida’s transfer defensive tackle SEC’s highest-graded returner

Florida football was able to fill some critical voids during the recent NCAA transfer portal period and one of their additions might be one of the best in the Southeastern Conference at his position.

Defensive tackle Joey Slackman, a redshirt senior who transferred from the Pennsylvania Quakers this offseason, is poised to make a huge splash with the Gators if Pro Football Focus’ grading system is to be believed.

According to PFF, 6-foot, 3.5-inch, 304-pound trench warrior is the top-graded SEC player among those who took at least 250 snaps at his position last season, with a mark of 90.5 — 9.9 points better than the next player, Kentucky Wildcat Deone Walker.

Highest Graded Returning SEC Defensive Tackles💪 pic.twitter.com/9r7PWYhB6y — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 10, 2024

While an early injury slowed Slackman’s start on the practice field, he was still able to provide a leadership presence on the sidelines during the spring. He will be carrying a big load this fall.

Joey Slackman’s stats and accolades

Slackman has collected a fair amount of accolades during his undergraduate career, earning Second-team AFCA All-America, Third-team Phil Steele All-America, Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, First-team All-Ivy, All-ECAC Defense, Fourth-team Phil Steele FCS Midseason All-America, Second-team CSC Academic All-America, Academic All-Ivy, CSC Academic All-District Team and PhillySIDA Academic All-Area honors in 2023. In 2022, he earned Honorable Mention All-Ivy.

During his senior season, he played in nine games recording 50 total tackles (23 solo, 27 assisted) with 12 tackles for a loss (48 yards) — four of them sacks (30 yards) — along with a pass defended and a blocked kick. Over his three active campaigns at Penn, he totaled 115 tackles (56 solo, 59 assisted) with 25 tackles for a loss (91 yards), 11 of which were sacks (62 yards), plus three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a block over 28 games.

Florida’s 2024 season opener

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

