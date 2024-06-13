Florida track and field teams earn 27 All-American Honors for 2024

The Florida Gators women’s track and field team earned 27 All-American honors for the 2024 season, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced following the conclusion of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

“Athletes of member institutions who finished in the top eight of their respective individual events and relays at the 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in Eugene, took home First Team All-American honors, while those who placed ninth through 16th in individual events and relays earned Second Team All-America,” the press release reads.

“The men’s team totaled 17 All-American honors which was tied for the most by any team in the field while the women secured 10 All-American spots.”

Men First Team All-American Honors

Wanya McCoy – 100m | 6th Place

Robert Gregory – 200m | 2nd Place

Jevaughn Powell – 400m | 3rd Place

Reheem Hayles – 400m | 7th Place

Jevaughn Powell – 4x100m | 4th Place

Wanya McCoy – 4x100m | 4th Place

Malique Smith-Band – 4x100m | 4th Place

Robert Gregory – 4x100m | 4th Place

Reheem Hayles – 4x400m | 3rd Place

Jevaughn Powell – 4x400m | 3rd Place

Rios Prude Jr. – 4x400m | 3rd Place

Jenoah McKiver – 4x400m | 3rd Place

Malcolm Clemons – Long Jump | 3rd Place

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Triple Jump | 8th Place

Kai Chang – Discus | 5th Place

Men’s Second Team All-American Honors

Wanya McCoy – 200m | 9th Place

Sean Dixon-Bodie – Long Jump | 11th Place

Women’s First Team All-American Honors

Grace Stark – 100m H | 1st Place

Flomena Asekol – 1500m | 5th Place

Elise Thorner – 3000m S | 6th Place

Parker Valby – 5000m | 1st Place

Parker Valby – 10000m | 1st Place

Claire Bryant – Long Jump | 2nd Place

Anthaya Charlton – Long Jump | 4th Place

Alida van Daalen – Shot Put | 6th Place

Alida van Daalen – Discus | 3rd Place

Women’s Second Team All-American Honors

Gracelyn Leiseth – Shot Put | 15th Place

