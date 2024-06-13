Florida track and field teams earn 27 All-American Honors for 2024
The Florida Gators women’s track and field team earned 27 All-American honors for the 2024 season, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced following the conclusion of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
“Athletes of member institutions who finished in the top eight of their respective individual events and relays at the 2024 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in Eugene, took home First Team All-American honors, while those who placed ninth through 16th in individual events and relays earned Second Team All-America,” the press release reads.
“The men’s team totaled 17 All-American honors which was tied for the most by any team in the field while the women secured 10 All-American spots.”
Men First Team All-American Honors
Wanya McCoy – 100m | 6th Place
Robert Gregory – 200m | 2nd Place
Jevaughn Powell – 400m | 3rd Place
Reheem Hayles – 400m | 7th Place
Jevaughn Powell – 4x100m | 4th Place
Wanya McCoy – 4x100m | 4th Place
Malique Smith-Band – 4x100m | 4th Place
Robert Gregory – 4x100m | 4th Place
Reheem Hayles – 4x400m | 3rd Place
Jevaughn Powell – 4x400m | 3rd Place
Rios Prude Jr. – 4x400m | 3rd Place
Jenoah McKiver – 4x400m | 3rd Place
Malcolm Clemons – Long Jump | 3rd Place
Sean Dixon-Bodie – Triple Jump | 8th Place
Kai Chang – Discus | 5th Place
Men’s Second Team All-American Honors
Wanya McCoy – 200m | 9th Place
Sean Dixon-Bodie – Long Jump | 11th Place
Women’s First Team All-American Honors
Grace Stark – 100m H | 1st Place
Flomena Asekol – 1500m | 5th Place
Elise Thorner – 3000m S | 6th Place
Parker Valby – 5000m | 1st Place
Parker Valby – 10000m | 1st Place
Claire Bryant – Long Jump | 2nd Place
Anthaya Charlton – Long Jump | 4th Place
Alida van Daalen – Shot Put | 6th Place
Alida van Daalen – Discus | 3rd Place
Women’s Second Team All-American Honors
Gracelyn Leiseth – Shot Put | 15th Place
