Florida’s track and field star sweeps Honda Sport Awards this season

Executive Director of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards Chris Voelz announced on Thursday that Florida’s Parker Valby is this season’s annual Honda Sport Award recipient for track and field. It is the redshirt junior’s second Honda Award of the academic year after earning her second straight for cross country.

Valby is the first to sweep the awards since 2010-11 when Sheila Reid of the Villanova Wildcats last pulled off the coup. Only three others have achieved the feat, with Arizona Wildcat Amy Skieresz doing it back-to-back in the mid-90s while Kathy Mills broke the ceiling first with the Penn State Nittany Lions in 1977-78.

Honda Award Details

According to UF’s press release, the Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 48 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

The winner of the sports award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2024 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET, from its new home in New York City.

Valby was voted the Track & Field recipient by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Finalists for the award included McKenzie Long (Ole Miss), Maia Ramsden (Harvard) and Jaida Ross (Oregon).

Valby’s 2024 Track & Field Season info

Led the Florida Gators to Runner-Up finishes at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships and NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

2024 NCAA Outdoor 5000m Individual Champion

2024 NCAA Outdoor 10000m Individual Champion

2024 SEC Outdoor 5000m Champion

2024 NCAA Indoor 3000m Individual Champion

2024 NCAA Indoor 5000m Individual Champion

2024 SEC Indoor 3000m Champion

2024 SEC Indoor DMR Champion

Holds NCAA/Collegiate Record for 5000m Indoor – 14:52.79

Holds NCAA/Collegiate Record for 5000m Outdoor – 14:52.18

Holds NCAA/Collegiate Record for 10000m Outdoor – 30:50.43

Appeared on all seven Bowerman Watchlists

2024 NCAA Div. I National Indoor Women’s Runner of the Year

2024 NCAA Div. I South Region Women’s Indoor Runner of the Year

2024 SEC Indoor Women’s Runner of the Year

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire