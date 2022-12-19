Florida’s top wide receiver still deciding between draft and returning

The Florida Gators have already lost a ton of talent to the transfer portal and NFL draft, but one of the biggest remaining questions for the team following a Las Vegas Bowl is what the future holds for wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

The NFL draft is calling, but Pearsall could return for his final year of eligibility if he thinks he can boost his draft stock. Pro Football Focus gave Pearsall the highest marks of any receiver on the team this season. He also ranks fourth in the SEC at publishing time.

With Justin Shorter NFL-bound, Florida could use Pearsall’s return to help guide the incoming freshman class, but the decision is entirely up to him. Pearsall didn’t go too deep into his thought process after the Las Vegas Bowl, but it sounds like he’s still making a decision.

“There’s a lot of aspects that go into that,” Pearsall said. “I’m still thinking about it and I’m being patient with it. I love being here and that’s a really important aspect for me and my decision. I love coach and all my teammates, so I’m proud of these guys.”

Pearsall said he was proud of quarterback Jack Miller III specifically despite a rough performance in the bowl game, but Florida’s transfer activity could help him decide whether he stays or not. The Gators have emerged as a serious contender for Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall, and landing an elite transfer in the portal could give Pearsall the arm he needs to show off for NFL scouts as a premiere receiver in the SEC.

Gator Nation will be following Pearsall’s activity closely until he makes a decision. Keeping him for another year would be a huge boost to what could be a very inexperienced offense.

Related

No changes to Florida basketball's status in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Gators make top 13 for this 2024 blue-chip safety Here's ESPN's takeaway from Florida's Las Vegas Bowl loss Florida football's 5th-year safety declares for 2023 NFL draft Florida posts second straight losing season after nearly being shut out by No. 16 Oregon State

Story continues

List

Gators take mild tumble in ESPN's FPI after Las Vegas Bowl loss

List

Sunday Hash: Requiem for Florida football's bad bowl game performance

List

Good, Bad and Ugly: What positive takeaways are there from Florida's loss?

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire