Florida’s top receiver out against Texas A&M due to injury

It has been a tough week for Florida football’s leading wide receiver Justin Shorter, who was limited in practice due to a lingering hamstring issue. Just prior to game time, it appears that the decision to sit him in the road matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Texas, was made by the team according to Swamp247’s Jacob Rudner.

While Shorter joined his teammates on the field for warmups, it was clear that he was not set to play given that he was not wearing cleats — a typical indicator as to whether a player will be active for the game or not. Sophomore Ja'Quavion Fraziars and true freshman Caleb Douglas are the most likely replacements for the redshirt junior as both are listed as backups on the Gators’ depth chart.

So far this season, the former transfer from Penn State has amassed a team-high 471 yards on 21 catches for two touchdowns — including an epic 75-yard bomb from Anthony Richardson on the first play on offense against the Eastern Washington Eagles in Week 5.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire