Florida’s top QB target visiting in-state rival ahead of Sunday decision

When four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada pushed back his decision date from June 18 to June 26, it wasn’t without purpose. He had already visited four of his top five schools, including Florida, but Miami was still looking to get him in town. Pushing things back allowed him to schedule a June 21 trip to Coral Gables, the fifth and final official visit of his recruitment.

Florida and Texas A&M are currently considered the frontrunners with LSU and Ole Miss filling out the rest of the top five, but Miami getting the last word could change things. The Hurricanes did just add three-star quarterback Emory Williams, though. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has been recruiting Rashada since he was at Oregon and has his new team trending in the right direction, according to 247Sports.

But will it be enough to beat out Florida and TAMU?

The answer will be easier to decipher following the visit, but there’s a reason he’s making this final stop. Jaden’s father, Harlen, has been very involved in his recruiting process and is confident that his son will make the right decision when it’s all said and done.

I’ll be pushing my 40+ year decision back to June 26th, as I would want more time to think and reflect on one of the biggest decisions of my life, while doing it on my Grandmas birthday 👼🏽! I’ll be doing no interviews until after my decision! Please and thank you 🙏🏾! #4413 #AG2G pic.twitter.com/qvYBkOKaWr — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) June 16, 2022

“Jaden is very intelligent and has been patient and focused in his recruiting process and really given all of his top colleges the opportunity to present their schools and position on development and direction of the program,” said Harlen Rashada. “… He can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I’m positive he makes a great decision for his future as a student-athlete when he commits.”

Story continues

Billy Napier is likely in communication with Rashada’s camp daily and all five teams are likely to pursue him after Sunday’s announcement is made. Signing day isn’t until December and Rashada is the top uncommitted quarterback out of the west at No. 7 among his position on the 247Sports composite.

Rashada has emerged as Florida’s top quarterback target unless there’s something brewing with Arch Manning, so this is one Gator Nation will be watching closely over the next week and beyond.

Related

Gators to get return visit from in-state 4-star cornerback Florida WR target sets commitment date, names Gators in top 4 Florida football gets commitment from this coveted OL How close is Florida to flipping this 4-star UCF commit? Gators standing out for recently offered 2025 quarterback

List

2023 Recruiting Profile: QB Jaden Rashada has 5-star potential

High School Football - Recruiting

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!