Florida ‘a top option’ for Lone Star State wide receiver recruit

The recruiting trail continues for Billy Napier and Florida football as the program has turned its attention to the 2025 cycle.

Among the recent visitors to Gainesville during the contact period is three-star wide receiver Dane Jones out of Pearland (Texas) Ridge Point, who stopped by the Swamp last weekend for the third time during his recruitment.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 174-pound pass-catcher, who caught 50 receptions for 825 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall, came away from his time on campus with a bright outlook on the Orange and Blue.

“The visit went great,” Jones told Gators Online. “I got to build a relationship with the coaches and see the coaches more. I saw the facilities a couple of months back. This time, I got to see the whole campus — all the buildings. It’s a nice campus. It’s really big.”

The Lone Star State product received his offer from the Gators last year, and despite some turnover in Florida’s staff, the high school junior is still connected with the team’s coaches.

“Coach Billy (Gonzales) and Coach (David) Doeker of course, and Coach (Jabbar) Juluke. He’s a cool dude,” Jones noted. “Coach Gonzales is a great receivers coach. When I camped with them, he was one of the most informative receiver coaches I’ve been around. He had so much stuff to say to really improve your game.”

The experience was positive enough to earn a prospective official visit. Presumably, that would come in June, but he was non-commital in his outlook.

“They don’t really have the dates figured out yet.”

Jones is ranked No. 471 overall and No. 64 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 463 and 71, respectively.

The Southern Methodist Mustangs hold the lead in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 37.5% chance of landing him, followed by the Baylor Bears (22.2%), Florida (19.1%) and TCU Horned Frogs (8.3%).

