Florida ‘at the top’ for this Georgia DL recruit

One of the many official visitors in Gainesville over the weekend was Creekside (Hampton, Georgia) defensive lineman Michai Boireau, and he left town with Florida leading his recruitment, according to Swamp247.

Boireau wasn’t exactly sure what to expect on his first visit to the Swamp, but the spoils of an official wowed him enough to make UF the program to beat.

“Florida is at the top,” Boireau said. “I’ve been to Georgia, I haven’t bent to Michigan but I have talked on the phone with them. Ole Miss I haven’t been but I have talked on the phone with them. Florida, I feel like they are the realest I have talked to.”

Meeting the coaches in person was a big part of why the visit went do well for Boireau. He spent time with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, head coach Billy Napier and defensive grad assistant Kali James.

Spencer sees Boireau playing multiple positions on Florida’s line, which is different from what others coaches have said. Being pigeonholed into the nose tackle spot before getting on campus could limit Boireau. Spencer wants to see what he has before making any final decisions.

Boireau is a three-star recruit by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN’s measure. Rivals.com hasn’t graded him yet. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four services, ranks him at No. 918 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 84 among defensive linemen.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire